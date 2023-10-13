Green Mountain HS, Dunstan MS on 'precautionary lockdown' due to incident on road near campus
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — An incident on a road near Green Mountain High School has forced a precautionary lockdown of the high school and Dunstan Middle School. According to the Lakewood police, investigators are working a report of felony menacing on a roadway near the school, but the incident is not on campus grounds. Lakewood PD said there were no shots fired and there were no injuries. There was no other information available on the incident.