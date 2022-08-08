'The Best Tea!': Green Bay Packers Stars Partake in Princess Party with Little Fan

Players on the Green Bay Packers roster took a break from their busy training camp schedule to sip on cups of imaginary tea with a little fan.

Video recorded by Ashley Rubens shows her daughter, Aria, inviting numerous athletes to enjoy a cup of tea from her princess tea set as they leave Green Bay’s training base, the Don Hutson Center.

“Our family was attending Packer training camp and [Aria] decided to bring [her] tea set along,” Rubens said.

“After practice as the players walked by, she wanted to see if any packers were thirsty to try some of her imaginary tea.”

Rubens said her family attended the team’s training on Tuesday, August 2, and Thursday, August 4, with some players making sure to to visit Aria twice.

Green Bay linebacker Jonathan Garvin let Aria know that she “makes the best tea”.

“We are so thankful for the kindness the packers players have shown to our little girl!” Rubens said. Credit: Ashley Rubens via Storyful