Greek Food Festival returns to Bakersfield

The Canadian Press

VANCOUVER — A British Columbia man who is suing the RCMP claims he walked naked out of his shower to find a female uniformed Mountie standing in his bedroom. Kirk Forbes said the encounter in his Coquitlam home in June 2022 left him "shocked, confused and embarrassed." "I felt violated in my own home," he said in an interview Wednesday. "That's my safe place. It should always be that way." Mounties said in a news release issued Tuesday that the officers entered the home when they found that it a