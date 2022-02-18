Greek firefighters battle ferry blaze

A total of 239 passengers and 51 crew were onboard the Italian-flagged Euroferry Olympia when the fire broke out, and rescue vessels had taken most of them to the island of Corfu where ambulances were waiting.

The fire was still burning by Friday afternoon.

The cause of the blaze was still being investigated, Greek authorities said.

At least 10 people were taken to a Corfu hospital, most with breathing problems, a Greek health ministry official told state television, and there were no immediate reports of severe injuries.