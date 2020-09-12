Greek Authorities Fire Munitions as Refugees Protest Conditions on Lesbos

Thousands of migrants and refugees displaced by fires at Moria camp on Greece’s Lesbos island protested for a second day on September 12, calling for freedom and opposing the construction of a new camp.

This footage, shared by journalist Lydia Emmanouilidou for The World, shows protesters running as security forces fire gas at the crowd amid multiple reports on social media of tear gas used to quell demonstrators.

Around 12,500 people were without shelter and basic supplies after fires destroyed the camp on September 9 and 10.

Reports said protesters marched on the road to the capital on September 12, calling for authorities to allow them to leave the island.

Both residents of the island and refugees were opposed to the reconstruction of a new camp, reports said. Credit: Lydia Emmanouilidou/The World via Storyful