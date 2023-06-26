Greece's Mitsotakis Secures Majority in Landslide Election Win

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis vowed to accelerate reforms after his New Democracy party secured a parliamentary majority in Greece’s general election on Sunday, June 25.

Hailing the win as providing a strong mandate, Mitsotakis said a second term would allow his government to address economic and social challenges, emphasizing a focus on healthcare.

“I am aware that expectations are great, and that is why I will always seek greater agreements,” Mitsotakis said, as reported by Athens-Macedonian News Agency (AMNA). “But the Greek people gave us a clear majority, therefore the great reforms will go ahead quickly, as this is what the choice of the Greek people demands, and I will honor this fully.”

Citing the Greece’s Ministry of the Interior, AMNA reported New Democracy won 158 seats of the 300-seat Greek Parliament. Credit: Kyriakos Mitsotakis via Storyful