Greece, UK meeting called off over sculpture row

STORY: Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis accused his British counterpart Rishi Sunak of cancelling a Tuesday meeting in an ongoing row over the Parthenon Sculptures, which have been a sore subject between the two countries for centuries.

Mitsotakis said in a statement "I express my annoyance that the British Prime Minister cancelled our planned meeting just hours before it was due to take place."

Greece has repeatedly asked Britain to permanently return the 2,500 year old sculptures.

A British diplomat took them from the Parthenon temple in the early 19th century.

Mitsotakis told the BBC on Sunday, it was not a question of ownership, but reunification, and that you would not quote "cut the Mona Lisa in half."

When asked about Mitsotakis’ statement about the meeting, Sunak’s office said Britain’s relationship with Greece was quote “hugely important,” and that the countries needed to work together on global challenges.

It added that Sunak’s deputy was available to meet Mitsotakis to discuss the issue instead.

The British government has long ruled out giving up ownership of the marbles, and maintains they were legally acquired.

The Greek government has been in talks with the British Museum on a possible loan deal, but a spokesperson for Sunak said there were no plans to return the sculptures.