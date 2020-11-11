Is this the greatest hole-in-one ever?

Golfers traditionally skip a second shot across the water urged on by the crowds, but due to social distancing measures there were few on site to witness the shot.

Forty years after Seve Ballesteros claimed Spain's first Masters victory, world number two Rahm is eager to add his name to the list of his high-achieving countrymen and clinch his first major title at Augusta this week.

Rahm has enjoyed a blockbuster 2020, claiming the Memorial title in July, and a brief stint at the top of the world rankings, before clinching the BMW Championship with a thrilling playoff victory in August.

He told reporters he wanted to bring home a sixth green jacket for Spain.