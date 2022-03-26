Greater Cincinnati Catholics pray for peace in Ukraine
Prayers from around the world were offered Friday for the attack on Ukraine. For the first time in decades, Pope Francis asked the Catholic faithful to pray for those suffering.
Pope Francis presided Friday over a special prayer for Ukraine that harkened back to a century-old prophesy, called the Fatima Prophesy, about peace and Russia. (March 25)
