Great weather on the way

The Canadian Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Joc Pederson hit a solo homer off Carlos Carrasco in the third inning, William Contreras went deep with a two-run shot off Carrasco in the fourth and the Atlanta Braves beat the New York Mets 6-5 on Saturday night. Two nights after clinching their fourth straight division title, the Braves had three regulars in the lineup — first baseman Freddie Freeman, shortstop Dansby Swanson and left fielder Eddie Rosario. Manager Brian Snitker said the everyday lineup will be back for Sunday’