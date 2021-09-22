Great weather continues

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
Kiermaier slid into home plate and found a card that reportedly fell out of Toronto catcher Alejandro Kirk’s pocket. That card had the team’s game plan for how to handle Tampa Bay’s hitters.
Three of Toronto's core pieces have cracked SI's Top 100 NBA players list.
NEW YORK (AP) — The “Monday Night Football” presentation with Peyton and Eli Manning increased its viewership by 138% over last week's debut, becoming the most-watched alternate telecast in ESPN history. ESPN and Nielsen reported that the Mannings' freewheeling telecast of the Green Bay Packers' 35-17 victory over the Detroit Lions on ESPN2 averaged 1.9 million viewers. The Week 1 overtime thriller between the Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders averaged 800,000. The previous high for an ESPN
Montreal Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin opened up about why he abruptly stepped away from the sport in the middle of last season.
The Blue Jays stranded the bases loaded in the ninth inning after a pair of questionable calls behind the plate.
The reeling Padres designated a struggling Arrieta for assignment on Tuesday.
The Toronto Raptors have completed their 20-player training camp roster by officially announcing the of addition guard-forward Svi Mykhailiuk and signing forward Reggie Perry.
The NBA has ordered teams to follow local vaccine mandates.
It's not official just yet, but MLSE is planning to have 100 percent crowd capacity at both Maple Leafs and Raptors home games this year.
Cleveland's already played the season's first two weeks without Odell Beckham Jr.
Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons is holding fast to his trade request from the franchise that drafted him and still plans not to attend training camp next week, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski confirmed on Tuesday.
Don't have time to run some mocks before your actual fantasy hockey draft? Check out three right here.
Kansas City might have some competition this season.
Comcast, Amazon, ViacomCBS, and ESPN are set for a bidding war for the English Premier League rights that expire at the end of the 2021-22 season.
Aaron Jones lost a necklace containing his father's ashes during Monday's game.
After a thrilling Week 2, the NFL returns to action in Week 3 headlined by a showdown between two NFC heavyweights.
After a week of Champions League and Premier League drama, England's top flight is back again for more action this weekend. Headlining Matchday 6 is a showdown between two of the top clubs in the country and the small matter of a North London Derby.
From rules to strategy to rankings, here's everything you need to know about fantasy hockey keeper leagues.
HAMILTON — CPL champion Forge tied FC Panama's Independiente 0-0 in the first leg of their round-of-16 tie Tuesday in Scotiabank CONCACAF League play. Forge will rue a missed penalty after defender Francisco Vence was called in the 39th minute for handball in the Independiente penalty box, with the ball making contact with his arm as he attempted a sliding tackle on David Choiniere after the Forge midfielder tried to jink his way past. But goalkeeper Cesar Samudio dove the right way and got a ha
SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego Padres All-Stars Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. stood next to each other and said it's all good between them after their weekend shouting match in the dugout during a season that's been spiraling out of control. Machado shouted and cursed at Tatis during the face-to-face confrontation in St. Louis on Saturday night. The 29-year-old Machado and 22-year-old Tatis were separated by teammates before taking their defensive positions. The dustup came after Tatis struck