Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Reuters/Wikimedia CommonsThe U.S. military on Sunday shot down an “object” over Lake Huron in Michigan—the latest takedown of an unidentified vessel flying over North America in the last week, U.S. officials said Sunday.The “object” was shot down over concerns about its “potential surveillance capabilities,” the Department of Defense said Sunday in a statement. But the Pentagon has yet to determine where the object came from and what it was d