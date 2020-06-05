Great Dane puppy explores the family cottage for the first time

Raven is a 9 week old Great Dane puppy. Enormous for her age, she is still very young and everything in the world is a new experience. She loves her home with her forever family and they were eager to take her to the cottage to see the lake, the trees, the fireplace to sleep in front of, and everything that makes this little retreat their own idea of heaven.

Raven was nervous and excited and she sniffed at every chipmunk hole, every bush, every stretch of shoreline. She followed her new friend, River all through the woods on the little island and she loved every minute.

Canadian autumns are chilly and Raven needed her little cottage themed sweater to keep her warm and comfortable. She even loved that part. After a little boating, a brief, but chilly swim, and some adventures along the shore, Raven fell fast asleep in front of a cozy fire on an oversized dog bed. Like most Canadians, she adores the cottage life.