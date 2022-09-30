Great Dane catches raindrops during early Hurricane Ian winds

The Canadian Press

Having left home at 11 to pursue his soccer dream in Spain, Luca Koleosho has worked hard to get where he is today. Now 18, the RCD Espanyol winger is in camp with Canada but has plenty of international options having been born in the U.S. to a Nigerian father and Italian-Canadian mother, who was born in Montreal. Koleosho owns four passports. While he has yet to choose his international path, he says he's enjoying his time with Canada. "Getting to meet up with the players, the coaches and all t