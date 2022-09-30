Great Dane catches raindrops during early Hurricane Ian winds
Maddie the Great Dane loves to catch raindrops . Thankfully in Tampa, Florida, were are only getting 25 mph gusts of wind to go along with the rain that is coming with Hurricane Ian. It could get a wee bit more windy tonight, but thankfully Hurricane Ian hasn't been as wicked as forecast. You can see our palm trees over the pool, blowing in the wind gusts. Our thoughts are with our friends in Sarasota and Manatee county as they cope with the higher winds and the rain.