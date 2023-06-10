'A great dad': Loved ones mourn Manteca father killed in Monday shooting

Loved ones of Mekhi Richardson, 21, gathered on Mono Street in Manteca on Friday to honor the young father who was shot and killed earlier this week. “He was a great dad and just overall a loving person,” said Kylee Quezada, who is the mother of Richardson’s son. “It has been really hard.” Richardson was shot Monday. The Manteca Police Department is still investigating but announced two people have been charged in connection with his death.