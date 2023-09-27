Great British Bake Off breaks down in tears as he's first contestant eliminated from show
Great British Bake Off breaks down in tears as he's first contestant eliminated from showGreat British Bake Off, Channel 4
Great British Bake Off breaks down in tears as he's first contestant eliminated from showGreat British Bake Off, Channel 4
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared an update on behalf of The Archewell Foundation, and detailed their latest philanthropic activation in Nigeria
Shania Twain wore a see-through dress, showing off toned arms and legs, while on tour in Dublin. Fans have thoughts about her tour outfit.
Naked Attraction left viewers stunned upon its debut in the US, with several fans left shocked by the content.
Paulina Gretzky is giving her fans another sneak peek from a recent photoshoot.
Fox dated West briefly for about a month in 2022 after he split from Kim Kardashian.
The Princess Royal attended the inauguration of The OWO - Whitehall's former Old War Office
The order ‘prohibited any negative comments’ about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex ‘now or in the future’
Madonna reflected on David Banda's beginning and his limitless future as he officially steps into adulthood
Trying the "naked dressing" trend on for size, Victoria Beckham posed for her fragrance campaign in a selection of super-sexy looks.
Blake Lively is the youngest of five kids — and they’re all actors
Mark Harmon is paying tribute to his longtime NCIS co-star David McCallum, who died Monday at age 90. “David lived a great, full, long life,” Harmon shared in a statement to TVLine. “I was in awe when I first met him and all of us on the show were honored to have toed a mark opposite …
Miniskirt + corset = the Selena Gomez uniform.
Princess Charlotte is following in the footsteps of her late grandmother, Princess Diana, as Kate Middleton revealed that her daughter has a particular favourite hobby
This Morning dental expert Dr Uchenna Okoye sadly passed away on Friday 15 September and her cause of death has been confirmed
Great British Bake Off star Matt Lucas said goodbye to the hit show in 2022. Here's why he left, plus what he's up to now.
Days after hosting her Disney-themed baby shower, Kourtney Kardashian nailed contemporary pregnancy fashion yet again to share news of her second fashion collaboration - read more
It seems the famed actor is dating outside of his comfort zone now.
The Princess of Wales looked smart and sophisticated in a dark green suit to attend an engagement in Leeds and Manchester on Tuesday - see her impossibly glamorous look
Ashley Sonnenberg and Jack Campbell are sharing photos from their "dreamy" getaway.
Prince Harry and Prince William were so close growing up – and the Duke of Sussex has shared the surprising set up they had inside Balmoral Castle during their family summers