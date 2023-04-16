Great American clean up gears up to celebrate earth day
Latest Kern County, California and US & world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Latest Kern County, California and US & world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
SYLVAN LAKE, Alta. — Two girls were celebrating a birthday before they were found dead in a hotel room in central Alberta on Easter Sunday, one of their families says. RCMP have said the deaths at a Best Western hotel in Sylvan Lake, Alta., were those of a 12-year-old girl from that community and of a 13-year-old from Red Deer, about 25 kilometres east. The family of Olivia Johnson, 13, said in an emailed statement that the girls had a room next door to a parent, who would check in periodically.
There's nothing we love like an unofficial celebrity house tour, and now, Kaley Cuoco, 37, has given her followers a glimpse at her picturesque swimming pool. In a series of photos on her Instagram Story, Cuoco posed with her new baby girl, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, who was born less than two weeks ago. Beside Cuoco stands her longtime partner (and the father of baby Matilda), Tom Pelphrey, 40. Kaley Cuoco/Instagram The family posed together for a few Easter Sunday snaps, where Cuoco wore
"But it's an Alaïa."
A rare — and ravishing - appearance from the Kutchers.
The legal woes of Donald Trump have cast a new light on the role of those federal agents assigned to protect him and other former presidents for the rest of their lives: the U.S. Secret Service. There they were, accompanying the 45th president as he made his way into a Manhattan courthouse earlier this month to be fingerprinted and arraigned on 34 felony counts. Meanwhile, current and former officers assigned to Trump are part of another investigation of the former president, reportedly having t
The fence cost $10,000 more than the median household income in her district
Naked, but not.
Mikhail Teplinsky was only axed from his key role in the war three months ago.
Series will debut on Warner Bros’ newly rebranded streaming platform Max
Melania Trump has kept a low profile since her husband's indictment, but photos from Mar-a-Lago suggest she is remaining by his side.
Chloe-Leigh Todd, 22, knew something was amiss with her body
A band of gunmen invaded a resort where dozens of vacationers were spending the weekend in central Mexico and opened fire, killing six adults and a 7-year-old, authorities said. Officials in the Cortazar municipality in Guanajuato state said in a statement that an eighth person was seriously wounded in the midafternoon attack at the La Palma resort. Guanajuato, an agricultural and industrial hub, has been Mexico’s most violent state for years.
The “Royal Love train” scandal involved Prince Charles and Camilla, not Princess Diana as was previously believed, insiders have claimed.
Biden was met with cheers after being introduced to the song "I'm Shipping Up to Boston" in Ballina, Ireland on Friday.
Fox News has formally apologized to the judge overseeing Dominion's $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit after a late-stage admission revealing Rupert Murdoch's role as an officer at Fox News was addressed in court this week. In a letter submitted to the court on Friday, Fox attorney Blake Rohrbacher described the situation as a "misunderstanding" and said they "understand the Court's concerns, apologize, and are committed to clear and full communication with the Court moving forward." The letter comes after Fox was sanctioned this week after Judge Eric Davis said they made misrepresentations to the court and delayed turning over evidence.
Music fan shared extraordinary cost of two coffees and two burritos
Kate Middleton just broke royal protocol à la Meghan Markle. This week, the British royal family attended an Easter Sunday church service at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. The Princess of Wales attended the event alongside her husband, Prince William, and her three children: Prince George (9), Princess Charlotte (7) and Prince Louis (4). Most Underrated Iced DrinkMax Mumby/Indigo/Getty ImagesPrincess Catherine wore a stunning coatdress by Catherine Walker, which she previously wore to th
Trump told an NRA convention crowd that "gangs of hundreds" storm stores and swipe fridges, but Twitter users aren't feeling his big claim.
Fort Myers High School’s baseball season, in disarray with a Title VI discrimination investigation and the removal of its head coach, has ended early.
"Democracy demands accountability, and we call on Speaker Sexton to resign for his shameful and unlawful power grab," the petition reads.