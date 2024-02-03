Grayson Allen with the hoop & harm
Tua Tagovailoa can only take the "Paramount Mountain" gang so high. Patrick Stewart — and Creed — can take them higher.
NEW YORK (AP) — Carl Weathers, a former NFL linebacker who became a Hollywood action movie and comedy star, playing nemesis-turned-ally Apollo Creed in the “Rocky” movies, facing off against Arnold Schwarzenegger in “Predator” and teaching golf in “Happy Gilmore,” has died. He was 76. Matt Luber, his manager, said Weathers died Thursday. His family issued a statement saying he died “peacefully in his sleep." “Carl Weathers will always be a legend,” Schwarzenegger wrote on Instagram. “An extraord
MONTREAL — Injuries have plagued Sean Monahan's career, but the Winnipeg Jets are confident in his ability to stay healthy. The Montreal Canadiens traded Monahan to the Jets on Friday in exchange for a first-round pick in this year's NHL draft and a conditional third-round pick in 2027. Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff downplayed concerns about Monahan's durability, saying that every player faces the possibility of injury. "Players get injured that's the nature of the game," he said. "You
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are counting down to an event close to their hearts
“The good thing is the decision's not up to me.”
Lewis Hamilton surprised Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff when he broke the news over breakfast that he was leaving the F1 team for Ferrari but there is “no grudge” between them, Wolff said Friday. Wolff said he had heard rumors that Hamilton might leave but didn't know for sure until the F1 great confirmed it in a meeting over breakfast on Wednesday at Wolff's home in Oxford, England. Hamilton is leaving Mercedes at the end of the upcoming season to join Ferrari for 2025 in a move announced Thursday.
12 -year -old Sawyer Nicholson from Stouffville, Ont., is proving you’re never too young to start breaking world records. Last year, Nicholson broke the world record for the fastest 5K for her age group. She is currently on the Durham Dragons track team, working to beat her own personal bests. Traveling from Durham to Boston, to Philadelphia and Hawaii, the sky is the limit for this young runner. Emma Convey reports.
Neither the Dolphins nor Vic Fangio are broken up over their divorce. Ron Jaworski's charges add even more gasoline to the fire between the sides.
While talking to reporters, the Grammy winner joked his friend was "lying" when he told him he was taking a "microdose"
Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney is no longer on the injured list, but whether he’ll play against the 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII remains to beseen.
TORONTO — Auston Matthews kept the family together at the NHL all-star player draft. The Maple Leafs sniper, along with Toronto defenceman Morgan Rielly and celebrity captain Justin Bieber, used his first two picks Thursday on teammates William Nylander and Mitch Marner ahead of Saturday's four-team showcase. "Willie not so much, but we were getting threatened by Mitch that if we didn't take him he would do something bad," Matthews said with a smile when asked if there were bribes offered. "Ther
The 2024 NFL coaching carousel hasn't completely stopped, but it has slowed considerably with all eight head-coaching vacancies now filled.
The former coach and the G.O.A.T. did not talk at the ceremony where Brady was honored last fall, Tom Brady Sr. said
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to the 2024 All-Star Game snubs.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Kings fired coach Todd McLellan on Friday and named Jim Hiller the interim coach for the rest of the season. “We want to thank Todd for his hard work and dedication to the organization,” vice president and general manager Rob Blake said in a statement. “He has done a tremendous job in moving us forward and making a positive impact on our group and in our community. This was not an easy decision, but we felt the change was necessary at this time. Jim is a well-r
According to a recent report, the Los Angeles Lakers could be interested in Chicago Bulsl center Andre Drummond to help guard Nikola Jokic.
Christian McCaffrey's mom said Super Bowl suites are too costly for her 'money bags' son. But her future daughter-in-law, Olivia Culpo, came through.
Joe Rogan is not a fan of the Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway matchup at UFC 300.
"The scars on my finger tips from stabbing myself by accident with a needle are getting craaaaazy," the wife of 49ers player Kyle Juszczyk wrote on Instagram
The former Carolina Panthers star shaded MVP candidate Purdy before the big game.