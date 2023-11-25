Grayson Allen with the hoop & harm

According to a new report, the Blue Jays could be in for a busy offseason, including a potential Bo Bichette trade.
Nylander's value has jumped significantly since the Leafs opened their season less than two months ago. Here's what his next deal might look like now.
Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury wanted to rock an Indigenous-themed mask to honor his wife on Native American Heritage Night, and the NHL just said "nah."
Tony Romo needed to be reminded there was a football game going on after Dolly Parton's halftime performance.
Mahan mused that he could be the start of a trend of players enjoying shorter careers.
Defending champion Cameron Smith misses the cut at the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship by nine shots, leaving him close to tears.
Novak Djokovic told a group of drumming fans of the Great Britain team to “shut up” as they tried to drown out his post-match interview after Serbia’s Davis Cup quarterfinal win on Thursday.
Harald Hasselbach, who won a Grey Cup and two Super Bowls over his professional football career, has died, the Calgary Stampeders said Thursday. He was 56. The family of the Dutch-born, Canadian-raised defensive lineman said Hasselbach had cancer, the Stampeders said in a release. Hasselbach, who attended South Delta Secondary School in Tsawwassen, B.C., and the University of Washington, was a fifth-round draft pick by the Stampeders in 1989. He played 50 games for Calgary from 1990-'93, helping
Mercedes star Hamilton has accused his rival team’s principal Horner of “stirring” the pot.
The Sabres rookie has blown away expectations, and his dazzling first career goal won't be putting a damper on those anytime soon.
As many suspected would be the case, it's off to "Robidas Island" for the laboring Leafs defenseman.
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay attacked a Black, female ESPN reporter after she criticized his "rich, white billionaire" privilege.
SUNRISE, Fla. — Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness has returned to the team and will be behind the bench for Friday's road game against the Florida Panthers. Bowness took a leave of absence a month ago after his wife had a seizure. Associate coach Scott Arniel served as interim head coach while Bowness was away. A Jets spokesman confirmed via email on Friday that Bowness had returned to the club. The team also posted video clips on social media of Bowness at the morning skate and shaking hand
A blow that seemed to be inadvertent against an official led to an ejection.
The Boston Bruins have played less than 20 games, but they are already clear favorites in the Atlantic Division.
Novak Djokovic tells a group of British fans to "shut up" after Serbia knocked Great Britain out of the Davis Cup quarter-finals.
TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs placed defenceman John Klingberg on long-term injured reserve Thursday and recalled forward Alex Steeves from their American Hockey League affiliate. The 31-year-old Klingberg has five assists over 14 games with the Maple Leafs this season. Injury details were not disclosed but the Swede is reported to be dealing with a hip issue. Klingberg signed a US$4.15-million, one-year contract with the Maple Leafs last July. He had 10 goals and 23 assists in 67 games last
When you got it, you got it. And Dolly Parton still has it. The country legend and reluctant recent Rock & Roll Hall of Famer performed today at halftime of the NFL game between the Washington Commanders and host Dallas Cowboys and brought the billion-dollar house down with a three-song, six-minute concert. Riding her just-released …
For the second year in a row on the main WWE roster, it's time for Survivor Series War Games - see the match card and predictions.
"This is an absolute kick in the face to the rest of the PGA Tour players," said one veteran pro.