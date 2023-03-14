Grayson Allen with a dunk vs the Sacramento Kings

Associated Press

Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving missed another loss to Memphis with the Dallas Mavericks getting tight on time to secure a playoff berth a year after a trip to the Western Conference finals. Doncic and Irving sat out the finale of a home-and-home with the Grizzlies, who won 104-88 on Monday night. Doncic is dealing with a left thigh strain that required an MRI, and Irving has a sore right foot.