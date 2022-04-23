Grass Fire in Colorado Springs Sparked by 'Illegal Hot Work', Officials Say

Firefighters contained a 17-acre grass fire that was threatening around 500 homes in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on April 22, officials said.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) said the fire was sparked by “hot work” being carried out without proper precautions and without a permit, and while burn restrictions were in effect due to windy conditions in the area.

According to CSFD, 120 firefighters from multiple agencies responded and the fire was contained in around 90 minutes. Credit: Colorado Springs Fire Department via Storyful

Video Transcript

[CHAINSAW BUZZING]

[INAUDIBLE CONVERSATIONS]

[CHAINSAW BUZZING]

[INAUDIBLE CONVERSATIONS]