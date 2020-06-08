GRAPHIC: Man drives car into Seattle protesters, shoots bystander: police

Seattle firefighters said on Twitter a 27-year-old man who was shot in the area was in hospital and in stable condition. Police added they did not believe there were any other victims.

Video from the scene shows the car coming to a halt after hitting a barricade in a crowd of protesters. A man falls to the ground on the driver's side of the vehicle after what sounds like a gunshot. People in the area can be heard yelling about the presence of the gun. A separate video shows the man leaving the car, apparently brandishing the gun, and then heading into a crowd of people.

The incident was in contrast to the mostly peaceful weekend protests sparked by the death of George Floyd last month while in Minneapolis police custody.