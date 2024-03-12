Grant Williams gets the And-1

The Canadian Press

REGINA — Brad Gushue further cemented his place in Canadian curling history Sunday. He became the first man to skip teams to six national men's championships with a 9-5 win over Saskatchewan's Mike McEwen in Regina. Gushue, third Mark Nichols and lead Geoff Walker won the sixth Briers of their careers and third straight to match records held by Randy Ferbey of Edmonton. Ferbey also claimed six crowns, including four as a skip when Ferbey also three-peated between 2001 and 2003. "This is why I pl