Granite Staters react to Chinese balloon shot down

Watch an F-22 Raptor finally shoot down the Chinese spy balloon off the South Carolina coast. China claims the spy balloon was a weather device.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military on Saturday shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast after it traversed sensitive military sites across North America. China insisted the flyover was an accident involving a civilian aircraft and threatened repercussions. President Joe Biden issued the order but had wanted the balloon downed even earlier, on Wednesday. He was advised that the best time for the operation would be when it was over water, U.S. officials said. Military offi
"It's very difficult with what we have, because what we have was not meant to shoot down balloons," a former naval aviator told Insider.
A massive Chinese surveillance balloon that moved across the continental U.S. this week has been shot down. The Pentagon has confirmed the balloon was being used for surveillance, disputing China's claim that it was a civilian aircraft used for meteorological purposes. Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said the balloon didn't pose a physical or military threat, and once it was detected, the U.S. took steps to protect against foreign intelligence collection of sensitive information.
