Granite Staters raise funds for Ukrainian refugees at Christmas celebration

ABC News

Nearly 34 years after 270 people, including 190 Americans, died in the mid-air bombing of Pan Am 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, the Libyan intelligence officer accused of building the explosive device has been taken into custody by the United States to face justice, federal officials told ABC News. Abu Agila Mas'ud will face criminal charges in the United States for his suspected role in the deadliest terror attack on British soil and among the largest involving Americans, according to a spokesperson for the Department of Justice. The United States has charged Mas’ud with building the device used to blow up the Boeing 747 about 38 minutes after it took off from London's Heathrow Airport en route to John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.