Granite Bay vintner's delivery to New York arrives days later despite using FedEx next day delivery

It seems this holiday season, nothing is a guarantee, especially when it comes to overnight shipping. Businesses are no exception. The owner of Capitol Cellars in Granite Bay told KCRA 3 that his "guaranteed overnight delivery" wasn’t delivered until a couple of days later. Owner Marcus Graziano said he knows every bottle every customer has purchased from him for the last 25 years. Like most business owners, Graziano won't have a chance to breathe until Dec. 26.