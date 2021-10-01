Granite Bay couple unearths massive yellow diamond at park visit

A Granite Bay couple with a penchant for visiting national parks made a wild discovery on their latest trip: a massive yellow diamond. Michael and Noreen Wredberg for seven years now have made it their journey to travel across the country to visit the many national parks available. When parks started to reopen after the COVID-19 pandemic forced closures, the couple decided to visit one in Arkansas. While there, Noreen made note of the country's only diamond mine open to the public was an hour away from the park they were visiting. She told her husband she wanted to add it to their itinerary. Little did they know they were going to find the biggest yellow diamond at the Crater of Diamonds State Park so far this year.