Grandma Surprised With Puppy After Losing Beloved Dog

A Wisconsin grandma was overjoyed when she was surprised with a young basset hound, after hers had died.

Kyla Kvale shared video to TikTok of the moment she helped introduce the puppy to her grandma. “She’s got your eyes, puppy dog eyes,” a voice can be heard saying in the video.

“When her basset hound died something was always missing,” Kvale told Storyful. “She had always wanted another … We have had a total of seven in our family.”

The new arrival has been named Miss Maggie Mae. She’s “been the best addition to the family and has turned into quite the character,” Kvale said. Credit: Kayla Kvale via Storyful