Grandma and doggy howl at each other during video call

The Canadian Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns were placed in enhanced COVID-19 protocols Tuesday following some new positive cases that could impact who is available to play in Saturday's game against Las Vegas. The team is continuing to test and has not yet disclosed the names of any new players testing positive. Cleveland was without three starters for Sunday's win over Baltimore because of positive results last week. The Browns (7-6), who remain in the thick of a tight playoff race in the AFC, host t