Grandma and doggy howl at each other during video call
Brownie loves his grandma and every time they video call each other, they have a howl-off! Who do you think is the winner? Let us know!
Quarantine rules mandated by Chinese law have NHL players thinking twice about Olympic involvement.
Bill Guerin was announced as the replacement for Stan Bowman, who was removed from the seat after his role in the 2010 Chicago Blackhawks sexual assault coverup and scandal.
Former Toronto Raptors broadcaster Chuck Swirksy reminisces about getting his job with the Raptors and why he still watches every game despite being a full-time play-by-play commentator with the Chicago Bulls.
An examination of Adams' brain tissue found that he was suffering from 'unusually severe' Stage 2 CTE.
Troy King discusses some surprising Week 14 performances ahead of Week 15, the first round of the fantasy football playoffs!
With two 3-pointers, Steph Curry will pass Ray Allen for the most made in NBA history.
The $380 million the survivors received in federal court will help pay for the care they still require to this day. But you can't put a dollar figure on what they truly lost.
The Packers' coach is winning games at an uncommon rate.
Kim Ng became the first and only woman to be named GM in one of North America's major men's sports leagues when she was hired by the Miami Marlins in 2020.
The NFL is expected to announce that Allegiant Stadium will host the Super Bowl in 2024 later this week.
Arians previously said of Brown: "He screws up one time, he’s gone."
Bellamy spent part of his fraudulently obtained funds on jewelry and a casino trip, according to court records.
Assemble while you can. Olympic participation appears unlikely, so let's unveil a roster while it's still possible.
The Flames will also shut down their training facilities during that period as a precaution.
Eeli Tolvanen and Ryan Johansen are two members of the Predators worth adding for Week 10 of the fantasy hockey season.
Didn't make the fantasy football playoffs in your league? Looking for more action as you prepare for your postseason matchup? Whatever your case, Dalton Del Don has you covered with a DFS deep-dive.
With the Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger in the final year of his contract, and the Broncos' Teddy Bridgewater set to become a free agent after this season, Yahoo Sports' Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski debate whether Pittsburgh or Denver is a better offseason landing spot for quarterbacks.
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns were placed in enhanced COVID-19 protocols Tuesday following some new positive cases that could impact who is available to play in Saturday's game against Las Vegas. The team is continuing to test and has not yet disclosed the names of any new players testing positive. Cleveland was without three starters for Sunday's win over Baltimore because of positive results last week. The Browns (7-6), who remain in the thick of a tight playoff race in the AFC, host t
CALGARY — Three more Calgary Flames have entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. The Flames confirmed in a short statement on social media Tuesday that defenceman Noah Hanifin and forwards Milan Lucic and Sean Monahan have joined six other players and a staff member in the league's protocol. "Our team is 100 per cent vaccinated and some like myself also have a booster," Lucic wrote Tuesday in a Twitter post. "Looking forward to being back on the ice soon!" Forwards Elias Lindholm, Andrew Mangiapane
Here are two games that feature at least one team feeling the heat as the season winds down.