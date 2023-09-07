Grandfather out of surgery after surviving Osceola County crash that killed woman, 3 children

Storyful

Newly released body camera footage captured the moment a deputy in Johnson County, Kansas, hugged a distressed driver during a traffic stop on August 5.Johnson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) Deputy Bussell had pulled over the driver for speeding, according to the department. The driver told the deputy he was “going through some personal challenges,” the JCSO said.In a clip posted to social media, the driver is heard asking, “Can I have a hug? I need a hug. Can I have a hug, please?”“Sure. Sure. Yeah,” the deputy answers as the driver exits the car.“I don’t mean to bother you, but I’m sorry,” the driver says.“No, you’re good, man,” the deputy replies, embracing the man. “I promise you, it’s going to get better.”The sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook: “The men and women of the JCSO come in contact with people every day who are going through their own battles. We strive to be compassionate while serving our community. This is our pledge to you.” Credit: Johnson County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful