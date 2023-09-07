Grandfather out of surgery after surviving Osceola County crash that killed woman, 3 children
The teen driver had 3 teen passengers, officials say.
‘I’m dying inside. I don’t get to see my children anymore, I don’t get to see my mother anymore,’ Sabrina Hernandez said
A Georgia man with a suspended license was charged with homicide Tuesday morning after police said he rocketed a Lamborghini Urus into the rear of another car with such force that its driver was ejected, thrown into a light pole and killed.
A construction zone on the Trans-Canada near Jemseg that was the scene of a deadly, four-vehicle crash this summer is expected to disappear during the third week of September, weather permitting.Along this section, vehicles travelling both east and west are each reduced to one lane on a single side of the divided highway, separated by pylons in a no-passing zone.The stretch of pylons lasts for more than 11 kilometres from just west of the bridges over the St. John and Jemseg rivers and the Mill
EDMONTON — A man is in hospital with serious injuries after a vehicle crashed through an office window in Edmonton. Police say a woman was parking her car in a disabled stall near a financial institution when she accidentally hit the accelerator. They say the car went through a large window and pinned a man who was sitting at a desk. The man’s injuries are considered serious but not life threatening. Police say the crash caused extensive damage to the building. They also say investigators don’t
Parts of southbound Interstate 95 were shut down late Monday night after a fiery tractor-trailer crash. The crash occurred around 5:30 p.m. near the exit for Mountain Road in Joppatowne, and the delays lasted through the late evening. Harford County fire officials said flames engulfed the front of the tractor-trailer and that the fire was especially hard to contain because the trailer was full of clothing, which helped fuel the flames. It was not reported whether anyone was injured. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Three members of a Ukrainian family living in North Yorkshire have died in a crash, police have said. Daria Bartienieva, 35, her six-year-old son Ihor Bartienieva, and 15-year-old stepdaughter Anastasiia Bartienieva were killed in a collision involving two cars and a double-decker bus on the A61 near Ripon. Ms Bartienieva and the two children, who were all living in Ripon, were travelling together in a silver Vauxhall Meriva when it was in a crash with a bus and a blue Toyota Aygo.
The details are currently a little murky...
A speeding car that hit a firetruck near West Compton, killing a man and a woman in the car, was being chased by the man's ex-girlfriend, according to the woman's family.
Daria Bartienieva, 35, her son, Ihor Bartienieva, six, and stepdaughter, Anastasiia Bartienieva 15, were killed in a collision on the A61.
The crash involved five vehicles and one motorcycle.
Newly released body camera footage captured the moment a deputy in Johnson County, Kansas, hugged a distressed driver during a traffic stop on August 5.Johnson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) Deputy Bussell had pulled over the driver for speeding, according to the department. The driver told the deputy he was “going through some personal challenges,” the JCSO said.In a clip posted to social media, the driver is heard asking, “Can I have a hug? I need a hug. Can I have a hug, please?”“Sure. Sure. Yeah,” the deputy answers as the driver exits the car.“I don’t mean to bother you, but I’m sorry,” the driver says.“No, you’re good, man,” the deputy replies, embracing the man. “I promise you, it’s going to get better.”The sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook: “The men and women of the JCSO come in contact with people every day who are going through their own battles. We strive to be compassionate while serving our community. This is our pledge to you.” Credit: Johnson County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful
A family of five from Colorado is sharing their story of survival after they were injured in a horrific wrong-way crash during a Labor Day weekend trip in Washington state.
The metal debris landed inches away from the driver’s face, police say.
Dashcam footage from a fiery crash on Interstate 84 near Manchester, Connecticut, on September 3 shows a car pulling across in front of the tanker involved, leading to a collision.Footage released by Connecticut State Police shows the point of view of the tanker during the crash.The tanker was carrying 8,300 gallons of gasoline which started a large fire after the vehicle rolled, local media reported. Three people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.State police told WFSB the driver of the Jeep seen in the dashcam video was “issued misdemeanor summons for operating a motor vehicle under suspension and failure to maintain proper lane.” Credit: Connecticut State Police via Storyful
The GoFundMe account aims to raise $10,000 for funeral expenses for González and Flores, who died Sept. 1.
The Mid and West Wales Fire Service said the emergency services responded at 2.19pm on Tuesday to the incident in Pembroke Dock.
Rumors that Joe Jonas filed for divorce because Sophie Turner "likes to party" have gone viral, angering fans who think she's being made to look bad.
Sophie Turner issues a statement following divorce from Joe Jonas, confirming that after four years they have "mutually decided" to end their marriage.
Fulton County JailA judge in Georgia on Wednesday denied motions from two co-defendants to sever their cases from one another in the sprawling racketeering prosecution against Donald Trump.Fulton County Judge Scott McAfee handed down the decision after more than 90 minutes of arguments from prosecutors and defense counsel. The ruling is a win for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, and means Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell will be tried together, beginning Oct. 23.Being yoked to Powe