Grandpa Gets Back in Saddle After 80 Years During Rocky Mountains Horse Riding Adventure

A young woman took her 92-year-old grandfather on a heartwarming horseback-riding trip in the Rocky Mountains of Alberta, Canada.

Alyssa Holmes posted the viral TikTok video on November 4, outlining the adventure she shared with her grandfather Bob Putnam.

She told Storyful that he proposed the trip after a newspaper article featuring the Anchor D Ranch sparked his dream to visit. Within a week of suggesting the idea, they headed off.

It marked his first time riding a horse in over 80 years.

“The trip was for him initially, but in the end I think I got the most out of it,” she said. The pair spent three days bonding at the rustic retreat, especially on the day they went riding.

“To spend that unforgettable quality time with him and to see him so full of life even at 92 was so incredibly special for me,” Holmes said. Credit: Alyssa Holmes via Storyful