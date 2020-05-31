Grand Rapids Residents Clean Up Aftermath of Protest Damage

Community members in Grand Rapids, Michigan, gathered on Sunday, May 31, to cleanup the aftermath of protests held following the death of George Floyd, local media reported.

Reports said protesters smashed windows and looted “numerous” stores across downtown Grand Rapids on Saturday night. Police deployed tear gas and used flash-bang devices to disperse the crowd.

This video, posted by Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss, shows people scrubbing graffiti off a sign and sweeping debris near the intersection of Monroe Center Street and Ottawa Avenue in Grand Rapids.

“My heart is lifted as I make my way through downtown with hundreds of people helping clean up our city. This is our Grand Rapids,” Bliss said on Twitter. Credit: Rosalynn Bliss via Storyful