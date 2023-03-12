Grand Rapids Gold vs. Raptors 905 - Game Highlights

The Canadian Press

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. — Bianca Andreescu got off to a shaky start against Peyton Stearns in her women's singles match Saturday at the BNP Paribas Open, but the Canadian eventually found her groove en route to a three-set victory. The Mississauga, Ont., athlete took two hours, 24 minutes to defeat her 21-year-old rival from Cincinnati, Ohio, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the round of 64. Andreescu had two aces, four double faults, and won 46 of 92 points on return. Stearns had no aces, six double faults and on