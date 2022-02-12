Grand Junction police release body cam video showing Tina Peters' arrest

The Canadian Press

BEIJING (AP) — Israeli skier Barnabas Szollos was happy to have the No. 1 bib so he could get a chance to sit in the leader’s box after the downhill run of the Alpine combined at the Beijing Olympics. He thought his moment in the spotlight would end there. When he followed his 11th-place finish in the downhill with the second-best slalom time and wound up an unexpected sixth, he had achieved Israel’s best-ever individual result at the Winter Games. “This,” Szollos said, “is more than I expected.