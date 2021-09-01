Grand Isle is 'decimated.' Hurricane first responder has never seen damage like this

The Canadian Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Boston Red Sox star shortstop Xander Bogaerts was pulled from Tuesday night's game at Tampa Bay after testing positive for COVID-19, the latest virus setback for the team. Bogaerts hit an RBI single in the first inning but left before the start of the bottom of the second. Before the game, the club announced that reliever Hirokazu Sawamura had tested positive for the virus. Sawamura and reliever Josh Taylor were placed on the COVID-19 related injured list — Taylor was