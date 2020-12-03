Grammy nominees and an Olympic medalist unmasked during 'Masked Singer' triple elimination

It was a big elimination night during the "Super Six" semifinals on The Masked Singer Wednesday, as three mystery celebrities were unmasked, starting with the Popcorn, who made a big pop with her reveal.

While three-time Grammy nominee Taylor Dayne, formerly known as the Popcorn, said she often got emotional under her mask, viewers were just loving the nostalgia. And from one Grammy-nominated singer to another, the Seahorse ended up being a two-time Grammy winner, Tori Kelly.

“The people who are going home today, they could have won in another season,” proclaimed judge Nicole Scherzinger, who later told Tori, “I’m not going to lie, I’m gutted that you’re going home, because we thought that you could take the entire competition. ... You’re the best vocalist we’ve ever had on the show.”

Finally, from Tori Kelly to the Jelly, the third axed contestant of the night may not have ever been nominated for a Grammy, but the Jellyfish is known for winning a different type of gold award.

Twitter was shocked to learn that the youngest woman to win an Olympic snowboarding gold medal, Chloe Kim, was also a talented singer. One person tweeted: "Chloe Kim is a freaking BADASS!"

While performing on the Masked Singer stage was Chloe's first time performing in front of anyone ever, she made sure to make her last performance on the stage worthy of a gold medal.