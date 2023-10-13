Grain elevator lifts farmers' hopes
They work long days harvesting crops at the mercy of price fluctuations, disease and Mother Nature, but fourth-generation farmer Rob Whittington thought his might be the last if the Lothian Grain Elevator had shut down for good. “Pretty much going out of business,” said Whittington, “For a small farmer who only does a few acres compared to some of these big guys, it was probably going to be the end for us. We’d quit.” READ MORE: https://www.wmar2news.com/local/grain-elevator-lifts-farmers-hopes