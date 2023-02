The Canadian Press

Canadian Soccer Business, the little-known entity that represents Canada Soccer's corporate partnerships and broadcast rights among other assets, is tired of getting slagged. And it says it wants to help the Canadian men's and women's teams, who have lambasted both Canada Soccer and its deal with CSB during increasingly testy labour negotiations. "CSB has been misunderstood," said Mark Noonan, who doubles as CEO of Canadian Soccer Business and commissioner of the Canadian Premier League. "Probab