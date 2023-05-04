Gradually Warming Into The Weekend
The drama was caught on video.
“It rode up the climber screen with other solids and survived the journey” to a Pennsylvania treatment plant.
A red flag warning means warm temperatures, very low humidity and gusty winds are expected to combine to produce an increased risk of fire danger.
The creature features in a national legend and is worshiped by some, according to news reports and studies.
“Didn’t realize my heart was pounding until it ended.”
The West Virginia elementary school principal put his speed to the test, video shows.
The previous record was set in 2004 in Florida.
The sought-after species has been dubbed a “white phantom,” researchers said.
Scientists drained the wells and found the “bizarre” animal, study said.
With only a few left in the wild, the new baby is important for the species, zoo officials said.
Experts say the boost won't solve or even significantly delay the West's water crisis that has drained Lake Powell and Lake Mead.
“An alligator was in my front yard and was on my front porch.”
BAIE-SAINT-PAUL, Que. — Searchers recovered two bodies Wednesday believed to be those of volunteer firefighters swept away by a swollen river this week, as residents of Quebec's Charlevoix region began cleaning up from the devastating flooding. Provincial police spokeswoman Sgt. Béatrice Dorsainville said the bodies were found by a police helicopter in St-Urbain, Que., around 110 kilometres northeast of Quebec City. They were in the Rivière du Gouffre, about 500 metres from each other, she told
Hope is on the horizon, Ontario, if you can get through this dreary, unsettled and cool start to May.
The electric vehicle revolution is underway, but despite the lures of energy-efficiency travel, reduced noise, less expensive operating costs and government-endorsed tax credits, not everyone is...
These are the types of snakes that you will likely see around the state this season.
It began with damage to an oak sapling in my garden. We couldn’t work out what had happened. It looked like a deer had mauled it but we don’t have any in Pembrokeshire where we live. Rabbits were highly unlikely too – in 20 years we’d never seen one near the house. Likewise wild boar. “Zombie squirrel?” I suggested, jokingly. “Maybe it’s a beaver,” said my mum. We both laughed.
Dolphins as casualties: The environmental costs of Ukraine .
BAIE-SAINT-PAUL, Que. — Search and rescue teams spent Tuesday scouring muddy riverbanks and flying through cloudy skies northeast of Quebec City for signs of two missing firefighters who were swept away in floodwaters during a rescue mission. Meanwhile, communities across Quebec declared states of emergency as heavy rains washed out roads and cut off homes, leading to striking images of swollen rivers carrying away recreational vehicles and tearing apart infrastructure. Public Security Minister
Two people and a dog were rescued Monday after their boat sank off the coast of Georgia, the U.S. Coast Guard said. The 28-foot catamaran Pisces began taking on water near St. Simons Sound before sinking near the entrance of the sound, the Coast Guard said Tuesday while sharing details and footage of the rescue. The survivors hailed mayday on a marine radio and watchstanders who heard the distress call "immediately issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast" and dispatched the Coast Guard Air Station Savannah and Georgia Department of Natural Resources, the Coast Guard said.