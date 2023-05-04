Gradually Warming Into The Weekend

The Telegraph

It began with damage to an oak sapling in my garden. We couldn’t work out what had happened. It looked like a deer had mauled it but we don’t have any in Pembrokeshire where we live. Rabbits were highly unlikely too – in 20 years we’d never seen one near the house. Likewise wild boar. “Zombie squirrel?” I suggested, jokingly. “Maybe it’s a beaver,” said my mum. We both laughed.