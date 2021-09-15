Grab these sleepers for Week 2 if they're still available!
Yahoo Fantasy analysts Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don identify a trio of players who could surprise in Week 2.
On an offensive tear for most of the month, the scorching Toronto offence was finally cooled Tuesday night.
Did nobody tell these guys this was just an exhibition match?
The Canadian Olympic men's relay team could have their bronze bumped to silver after a member of the second-place British squad tested positive for a banned substance.
Wall is not a good fit with a rebuilding Rockets team developing a young backcourt.
Jesperi Kotkaniemi and the Carolina Hurricanes putting pen to paper on a stunning offer sheet snapped the NHL from its late-summer slumber.
Roughly 85 percent of NBA players are already vaccinated.
Pascal Siakam wants to emphatically quash the notion that he and Nick Nurse are on anything but good terms after a heated altercation last season.
Four down, 11 to go.
Are we headed to a resolution in the equal pay fight?
The bats have been rightfully praised throughout Toronto's recent surge, but what Alek Manoah has been doing on the mound can't be overlooked.
Connor McDavid is the clear favorite to win the Hart Trophy for the third time in his career.
Matthew Stafford's debut saw some confusion from NBC.
With the first week of the NFL season in the books, football fans turn their attention to Week 2 where there's a number of intriguing matchups to feast on.
Lamar Jackson is rightfully taking accountability for Monday's loss. But he'll have to turn the page quick with the Chiefs up next.
The Champions League returns with multiple teams on what could be termed a must-win trajectory, including a Lionel Messi led Paris Saint-Germain.
Brandon Short confirmed Karli's death in a message on social media.
Carmelo Anthony also said his former teammate in Portland, Damian Lillard, "never talked about leaving [the Trail Blazers]."
Ciara wore a 172 diamond ring as an accessory at the event.
The UEFA Champions League finally kicks off this week and Matchday 1 is loaded with storylines, including a Messi-less Barcelona looking to usher in a new generation of European League glory without the Argentinian superstar.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer says "there's no chance” he takes the open job at Southern California. “I'm here and committed to try to build an organization," Meyer added. Meyer's name was immediately linked to USC after the Trojans fired Clay Helton on Monday. Meyer has found success at every college stop, building winners at Bowling Green, Utah, Florida and Ohio State. He won two national championships with the Gators (2006, 2008) and another with the Buckeyes (20