Grab That Flag: The Raiders host annual 'Inspire' flag football event 'NFL Slimetime'
Nate Burleson and Young Dylan break down the Las Vegas Raiders hosting their fourth annual "Inspire" flag football event on "NFL Slimetime".
The former Patriots and Buccaneers QB is now part of NFL ownership.
It's rare to see a 100-yard touchdown in the NFL. Two on the same day? That's unprecedented in league history.
Edelman played all 12 seasons of his NFL career with the Patriots.
This week, Charles Robinson looks at five big-name wide receivers trending toward being available at the trade deadline, along with stock up/stock down, a tale of two Patriots passing charts, and so much more.
Jason Fitz is joined by Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Reporter Jori Epstein to cover the latest flurry of news around the NFL, including the Amari Cooper and Davante Adams trades, a quarterback battle in Pittsburgh, updates from the owners meetings, potential pass rusher trades and predictions for the Thursday night game.
Georgia Tech is getting $10 million to move its rivalry game vs. Georgia off-campus to Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Lonzo Ball will take the court for the first time in more than two years on Wednesday night in the Bulls’ preseason game against the Timberwolves.
It's already been a wild week, and Week 7 games haven't even kicked off. Let's break things down for the action ahead.
Dalton Del Don examines five players struggling to deliver on expectations and breaks down how worried we should be.
Fantasy football analyst Pranav Rajaram breaks down what to make of a now-messy Tampa Bay Buccaneers' backfield and other RB situations to monitor ahead of Week 7.
The Jets' Robert Saleh was the first to go in the 2024 season. Which NFL coach will be the next to be fired?
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri highlights players he's trading for or trading away ahead of Week 7.
These players are ready to elevate their game — and contribute in major ways to their teams' futures.
Davante Adams is done with the Raiders after two-plus seasons in Las Vegas.
The Jets have lost three straight and made two big moves in the past week.
Caroline Fenton & Jason Fitz wrap up Week 7 of college football, review the latest AP rankings, make mid-season Heisman and playoff predictions, and preview the Week 8 slate of games.
Don't expect the Cowboys to make a splashy midseason trade like we've seen from other teams. Jones made it clear in his angry radio rant he thinks he's got the team to turn things around.
Akers returns to Minnesota after playing six games with the Vikings last season.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 7 defense rankings.
6x Pro Bowl DT Gerald McCoy and 2x Super Bowl winner Kyle Van Noy recap their favorite moments from week 3 in the NFL, give their perspective on Antonio Pierce calling out his Raiders players and make their week 4 picks.