Grab That Flag: The Kansas City Chiefs 'NFL Slimetime'
Nate Burleson and Young Dylan break down the Kansas City Chiefs host their flag regional tournament on "NFL Slimetime".
Nate Burleson and Young Dylan break down the Kansas City Chiefs host their flag regional tournament on "NFL Slimetime".
Skubal is still ascending as Detroit's ace, while Sale's resurgence in Atlanta marks the latest chapter in his storied career.
The Tigers' left-hander now has a Cy Young Award to go with his AL pitching Triple Crown.
This is Chris Sale's first Cy Young award.
Jason Fitz is joined by Jori Epstein and Frank Schwab to go behind the scenes on the latest news and storylines from around the NFL.
In this week's Four Verts, Charles McDonald implores Netflix to not let Tyson-Paul happen again with the NFL, laughs at how badly the Jaguars got beat by the Lions, and worries for the 49ers' season.
The Steelers have shocked the NFL with their 8-2 record this season.
Nate Tice and Matt Harmon take an in-depth look at the middle class of the NFL as they determine whether each playoff-hopeful team should be preparing for a playoff push or packing their bags.
6x Pro Bowl DT Gerald McCoy and 2x Super Bowl winner Kyle Van Noy recap their favorite moments from week 11 in the NFL, give their thoughts on the NFC and AFC leaders, and make their week 12 picks.
The AFC playoff picture got a shakeup, so pay attention to the strength of schedule for the trio of front-runners.
Vogt replaced a Hall of Famer in Terry Francona. It worked out for the Guardians.
The Broncos are two spots ahead of the Cougars.
Both teams were expected to challenge the Celtics, but instead of dominating an underwhelming conference, they’re bringing up the rear.
Fantasy football analyst and neuroscientist Renee Miller parses through the biggest booms from Week 11 to suss out which breakouts were the real deal.
Bills coach Sean McDermott faced a decision, and opted to keep Patrick Mahomes on the bench.
Harbaugh has done nothing but build winners at every single one of his coaching spots, and the Chargers (7-3) appear to be next on his résumé.
Cooper Flagg committed a pair of costly turnovers late in Duke's narrow loss to Kentucky last week.
The Patrick Mahomes-Josh Allen rivalry saw a legendary chapter written on Sunday.
The Chiefs were the NFL's last undefeated team.
Justin Tucker has missed six field goals this season, which is one shy of matching the worst outing of his career.
In the NFC, essentially three playoff spots remain up for grabs with six teams vying for them.