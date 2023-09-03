Govt: Schools’ RAAC crisis is ‘not about funding’
Government minister Gareth Davies has insisted that the issue of RAAC within school buildings has not been caused by a lack of funding or investment into the upkeep and maintenance of schools. The exchequer secretary to the Treasury said that the issue has instead been caused by a change in advice into the safety of the building material. More than 100 schools and colleges have been told by the Department for Education to fully or partially shut buildings following the collapse of a beam.