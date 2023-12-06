Governor's Water Policy Council recommends rural groundwater framework

For decades, Arizona's rural groundwater has been pumped and depleted without being checked or regulated, putting a strain on the dozens of communities that depend on it as part of their livelihood. "All of those folks need to have some sort of certainty in our water planning," said Mohave County Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter. "We just don't have that right now in rural [Arizona]." It's been that way for decades, too, but in early 2023, Governor Katie Hobbs established the Governor's Water Policy Council, tasking it with modernizing Arizona's groundwater laws.