Governor Newsom signs Momnibus bill into law to help Black and indigenous mother
Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law with the hope of improving the survival rates of Black and Indigenous people and their babies in California.
The Toronto Maple Leafs should make the Stanley Cup playoffs but it won't be an easy ride alongside Florida, Tampa and Boston.
Ross Atkins remains noncommittal about the possibility of bringing back free agents Robbie Ray and Marcus Semien.
Signing with the Raptors was a "no-brainer" for Justin Champagnie.
Both the Buffalo Sabres and their now-former captain are reportedly optimistic that a deal for Eichel can be worked out soon.
It was revealed last month that embattled Sharks forward Evander Kane was under NHL investigation for violating COVID protocols. Now we know why.
What does Lehner going to Twitter to air his concerns about Jack Eichel say about the resources available to the NHLPA to handle players' issues?
“Players will join together in solidarity at the center circle for one minute in recognition of the six years it took for Mana, Sinead and all those who fought for too long to be heard."
The Pacific Division is weak enough that Vancouver can make a push for the third postseason birth.
The Pats and Gilmore are parting ways.
This apology reportedly comes days after Meyer cancelled a team meeting to deal with the fallout of his viral video.
The latest early exit, an AL wild-card game loss Tuesday night to the rival Red Sox, starkly highlighted the how the Yankees have failed to capitalize on ... well, being the Yankees.
Three props prior to Dodgers-Cardinals on Wednesday night.
Does Quinn Hughes' six-year deal with the Canucks worth $7.85M per season give an indication of Rielly's value on the market, or will the 27-year-old command more if he hits free-agency?
After Robin Lehner spoke out on the subject, Tom Sestito claims the amount of Toradol and Ambien he was given during his NHL career was "insane."
The NHL's weakest division should produce one of hockey's most exciting playoff races, with the Canucks and Flames in the thick of it.
Week 5 in the NFL brings two heavyweight showdowns in the AFC, as well as the lone remaining undefeated team facing a tough divisional test.
The Rays are -175 to advance to the ALCS. Can Boston beat another AL East rival?
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Quinton Byfield was placed on injured reserve by the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday, a day after fracturing his left ankle in a preseason game. Byfield, the second overall pick in the 2020 NHL draft, was hurt in the third period of the Kings’ 4-1 loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night. The 19-year old center hit the corner boards awkwardly during a collision with Arizona right wing Christian Fischer. Byfield was unable to put any weight on his left leg and was helped off
The National Women's Soccer League resumed play Wednesday night with players' minds still on the abuse scandal that is shaking the league to its core. Players across two games — Washington at Gotham and Louisville at North Carolina — stopped playing in the sixth minute to come together at midfield and link arms in a moment of solidarity. The NWSL Players' Association said on Twitter that the sixth minute represents the six years it took for the abuse allegations made by players Sinead Farrelly,
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Austin Ekeler helped more than a few fantasy football players who drafted him this past week. The Los Angeles Chargers running back, who said during training camp that “if you want to get fantasy points you better have me on your team,” certainly lived up to his end of the bargain Monday night in a 28-14 victory over Las Vegas with a career-high 115 rushing yards and two touchdowns. He is hoping to do the same thing on Sunday when the Chargers host the Cleveland Browns