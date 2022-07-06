Is Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham's campaign ad on the Opportunity Scholarship accurate?
Is Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham's campaign ad on the Opportunity Scholarship accurate?
Is Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham's campaign ad on the Opportunity Scholarship accurate?
WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Jets are close to announcing that Rick Bowness will be the team's next head coach. A Jets spokesman told The Canadian Press late Friday that while nothing was finalized, Bowness "is the person we're focusing on as our next head coach." Bowness spent most of the past three NHL seasons with the Dallas Stars. He led them to the 2020 Stanley Cup final in the playoff bubble in Edmonton where the Stars lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning. His Stars bowed out in seven games to the C
THE LONG WEEKEND IS HERE! Friends, here are some beautiful things to get you smiling as you head into a lovely long weekend. For starters, I would be remiss if I didn't mention that one of the happiest moments for me this week was watching Nazem Kadri hoist the Stanley Cup after the Colorado Avalanche beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 in the series final. I was so moved by this moment I wrote about it. There are ways in which sport advances necessary conversations in wider society and there are a
Amit Mann and Oren Weisfeld discuss how the versatile forward will make things easier for Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and Nick Nurse (among others). Full episode available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.
HOUSTON (AP) — Mike Trout watched as a low sinker grazed the outside corner of the strike zone in the third inning Sunday, rung up once again in a weekend filled with strikeouts. Before trudging back to the dugout he made a face that seemed to scream: Yikes! The Angels star went 0 for 11 with nine strikeouts in a three-game series and Los Angeles hitters fanned 20 times overall Sunday as the Houston Astros won 4-2 for a sweep. “Mike Trout is an he is a future Hall of Famer. He’s going to come ar
The small central Alberta city of Camrose is producing some of the best young competitive lifesavers in the country. Five young swimmers from Camrose will be heading to Riccione, Italy for the International Lifesaving World Championships this fall. The sport involves "a variety of competitions to further develop and demonstrate lifesaving skills, fitness and motivation," according to the Lifesaving Society. Canada's youth team will consist of 12 athletes from across the country, including three
Cooper Coats has come full circle. Coats will play for Canada in an international rugby 15's match on Saturday afternoon against Belgium at Halifax's Wanderers Grounds. Coats, the lone Nova Scotian on Canada's team, had his first rugby practice just down the road. He will play for Canada for the first time in his hometown. "Representing Canada in any match is an incredible honour, but being able to do it just a stone's throw away from my high school where my career started is quite special," sai
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Gavin Sheets doubled twice and drove in two runs, and the Chicago White Sox held on for a 5-3 victory against the San Francisco Giants on Saturday. Dylan Cease allowed one run in five innings for his third consecutive win. The major league leader in strikeouts per nine innings, Cease (7-3) had only four against San Francisco – his fewest since May 24 – and overcame LaMonte Wade Jr.’s home run leading off the first to improve to 4-1 in seven road starts. Tanner Banks followed
Flyers prospect Ivan Fedotov has been detained by Russian authorities after suspicions of "dodging the Russian army."
The Winnipeg Jets have announced that Rick Bowness will be the team's new head coach. The NHL franchise made the announcement in a tweet Sunday afternoon. Bowness and Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff will speak to reporters Monday at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg. Bowness, 67, spent most of the past three NHL seasons with the Dallas Stars. He becomes the third permanent head coach named by the Jets since the club relocated to Winnipeg from Atlanta in 2011. "We're very excited to hire Ric
The Memphis Grizzlies are making sure All-Star point guard Ja Morant is going nowhere anytime soon. Morant agreed to a five-year supermax rookie extension Friday. Tandem, the company home to Morant's agent, Jim Tanner, congratulated the guard on the contract on social media minutes after extensions could be signed. “Memphis is my home,” Morant wrote on Twitter six minutes after midnight. This extension was merely a formality for the point guard voted the NBA's Most Improved Player in his third s
Matthew Savoie and Conor Geekie knew they were in the midst of something special. The star centres for the Winnipeg Ice — one an elusive offensive threat, the other a hulking force — spent the Western Hockey League season battling for their team. The pair was also competing against one another. Savoie sits as NHL Central Scouting's fourth-ranked North American skater heading into Thursday's first round of the 2022 draft, while Geekie is slotted in at No. 5. It was a unique situation both players
TORONTO — A month before the world track and field championships, Canada's fastest man was winded just walking up the stairs in his home in Jacksonville, Fla. Andre De Grasse recently returned to full practices after his second bout of COVID-19 interrupted a season that was finally looking up. He said he suffered symptoms such as shortness of breath. The timing was frustrating, coming just as he was finding his form after an early-season foot injury. "I was sleeping on the second floor, so I had
Jessica Campbell broke a professional hockey barrier for women as the first female assistant coach in the American Hockey League. The 30-year-old from Rocanville, Sask., was named to the Coachella Valley Firebirds coaching staff Tuesday. She joins head coach Dan Bylsma behind the bench of the Seattle Kraken's AHL affiliate in its inaugural season. Campbell's appointment comes weeks after she was the first woman on a coaching staff at the men's world championship in Finland, where she was an assi
CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Wisdom hit a grand slam and a solo homer en route to a career-high six RBIs, rookie Christopher Morel had a career-high five hits and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 15-7 Thursday night. The Cubs collected 23 hits off five pitchers, tying their season high from a 21-0 rout of the Pirates on April 23. Seven of those hits came in the eighth against outfielder Max Schrock, who allowed a two-run homer to P.J. Higgins and a solo shot to Morel. “It’s contagious, in a w
SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Carlos Sainz Jr. won his first career Formula One race on Sunday with a victory at the British Grand Prix — the most dramatic race so far this season. It began with a frightening first-lap crash and ended with intense wheel-to-wheel battles for the podium positions. Sainz was in the lead with Charles Leclerc close behind and, while Ferrari at first said they were “free to fight,” the Italian team then asked Sainz to let Leclerc past to avoid losing time to Lewis Hamil
BUDAPEST, Hungary — Canada's Mia Vallee added to her medal haul at the world aquatics championships Saturday. The 21-year-old from Beaconsfield, Que., grabbed her second podium — and the country's third at the event in diving — with a silver in the women's three-metre springboard. Vallee finished with 329.00 points to pick up her second-career medal at the worlds after capturing bronze in Wednesday's one-metre springboard. She sat fifth after three dives Saturday, but moved up to third on her fo
Since Durant reportedly requested a trade out of Brooklyn three years after his experiment to create a superteam failed, the Toronto Raptors have come up as a natural landing spot for the Slim Reaper.
It has been a long time coming for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they finally earned their first victory in the CEBL defeating the Saskatchewan Rattlers 83-60 on Sunday in St. John's, N.L. Coming into the game, the expansion team (1-10) had suffered a 51-point loss to the Edmonton Stingers on Thursday in a season that has consisted of both blow outs and tightly-contested losses. The Rattlers (7-5) on the other hand, had their 4-game win streak snapped, which included a 19-point victory over the
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins have hired Jim Montgomery as their new coach, giving the hockey lifer another chance at an NHL head-coaching job less than three years since he lost his first one. Recently extended general manager Don Sweeney announced the hire Friday, filling one of the league's final high-profile coaching vacancies hours after the San Jose Sharks created another by firing their staff. Montgomery replaces Bruce Cassidy, who was fired after the team's loss in the first round of t
VANCOUVER — After a difficult year, Brock Boeser has committed to sticking with the Vancouver Canucks. The club announced Friday it has signed a three-year contract worth US$6.65 million per season with the 25-year-old right-winger. The agreement means Boeser, a restricted free agent, and the Canucks will avoid arbitration. "We wanted to keep Brock. Brock is a big part of this franchise moving forward," Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin told reporters on a video call Friday. Boeser, who hail