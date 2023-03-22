Governor Gavin Newsom's big oil proposal
Governor Gavin Newsom has created a special session proposal to penalize oil companies he says over-charged California customers for gas.
Governor Gavin Newsom has created a special session proposal to penalize oil companies he says over-charged California customers for gas.
Prince William and Kate Middleton are in an argument with the Palace over Prince George's role in the coronation.
"I almost didn't go swimming with my kiddos because I didn't have time to shave. But I put the suit on and got in with them anyway."
Images of Putin gripping his chair and squirming next to President Xi in Moscow have again fuelled speculation about his health. He was filmed limping during a visit to Crimea a few days ago and during a February meeting with Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko his leg was shaking uncontrollably. Since Putin invaded Ukraine last year, rumours of his physical well-being have been rife, with a range of theories from cancer to Parkinson’s.
Danny Moloshok/ReutersFormer Nickelodeon star Amanda Bynes has been placed on a psychiatric hold after she was spotted roaming naked around Los Angeles, according to TMZ. The report comes just a few days after Bynes backed out of a panel at this year’s 90s Con in Connecticut, citing illness.Eyewitnesses told TMZ that Bynes was walking through downtown Los Angeles early Sunday morning alone and without any clothes. The 36-year-old actress supposedly waved down a car and informed the driver that s
Russia claims US jets were intercepted on Monday
"This is what's known as telling on yourself," one Twitter user commented.
A Toronto dentist has had his licence to practise revoked by the provincial regulator, who found he committed professional misconduct after he loaned money to one patient and got into a two-year extramarital affair and had a child with another. The Royal College of Dental Surgeons of Ontario found Amir Haydarian to be guilty of "disgraceful, dishonourable, unprofessional or unethical conduct" and sexual abuse of a patient in a penalty hearing on Monday. The disciplinary panel ordered Haydarian's
After Clare Cannon made the decision to sponsor Katya and Dima to settle in New York, she knew she’d be responsible for helping them overcome their culture shock. Here, she documents one month of ups and downs in the US — and what actually happens to Ukrainian refugees once they arrive on American soil
Luke Prokop issued a statement on Monday night, just days after Sharks goaltender James Reimer refused to wear a Pride-themed jersey during pregame warmups.
"It was 10 months into his treatment when I finally broke in front of him, and he revealed the surprising yet profound truth he was using to guide his way through his diagnosis."
"This seems to be a Lou Dobbs problem," Judge Eric Davis said
"I love Trump," the Fox News host said, as he discussed private text exchanges that said the exact opposite.
Scientists began to take the creature seriously after one was accidentally captured.
The Coronation of King Charles III is set for May of this year and leaked reports show Meghan Markle and Prince Harry aren't included in the procession.
Prosecutors in the special counsel's office have presented compelling preliminary evidence that former President Donald Trump knowingly and deliberately misled his own attorneys about his retention of classified materials after leaving office, a former top federal judge wrote Friday in a sealed filing, according to sources who described its contents to ABC News. U.S. Judge Beryl Howell, who on Friday stepped down as the D.C. district court's chief judge, wrote last week that prosecutors in special counsel Jack Smith's office had made a "prima facie showing that the former president had committed criminal violations," according to the sources, and that attorney-client privileges invoked by two of his lawyers could therefore be pierced. Trump has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in his handling of classified documents.
Pamela Brown persistently grilled Trump's evasive lawyer Drew Findling about the ex-president's call to Georgia asking for more votes to overturn the election.
When asked about succession planning, Rupert Murdoch once famously quipped that he planned to “live forever”.
Ex-aide Stephanie Winston Wolkoff denies Melania left White House for DC hotel as Stormy Affair came to light in 2018
My ex-boyfriend and I broke up nearly a year ago but we are still having semi-regular sex. The sex is always great but I never feel very good afterwards and I have to really concentrate on not fixating on him for a week or so after it happens. He never follows up with any contact and then I feel hollow. Then it happens again.
The Good Liars troll a right-wing network known for its fealty to the former president.