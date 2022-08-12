Governor Doug Ducey issues executive order to complete the border wall near Yuma
Arizona has begun building a barrier of shipping containers along the border in Yuma, citing a lack of action from the Biden administration on resuming construction of the border wall. The Biden Administration has given the green light for U.S. Customs and Border Protection to close gaps near the Morelos Dam in order to protect migrants when crossing. Read more about the border wall construction: https://www.abc15.com/news/region-central-southern-az/yuma/arizona-adding-barrier-wall-of-shipping-containers-along-yuma-border