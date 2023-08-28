Governor DeSantis discusses latest updates on Tropical Storm Idalia

Storyful

Satellite footage shows Tropical Storm Idalia on Monday morning, August 28, strengthening as it traveled north over the Gulf of Mexico, the National Hurricane Center said.Idalia would likely become a major hurricane by the time it hit western Cuba later on Monday, threatening dangerous winds and life-threatening storm surge before moving onto Florida’s Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center said.Florida Gov Ron DeSantis expanded a state of emergency on Monday morning to include a total of 46 counties.As of 11 am EDT on Monday, Idalia was located 80 miles south of the western tip of Cuba and was carrying maximum sustained winds of 65 mph.These images showing the sun rising on “convection bubbling” within the storm were taken on Monday, according to the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere (CIRA). Credit: CSU/CIRA & NOAA via Storyful