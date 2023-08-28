Governor DeSantis discusses latest updates on Tropical Storm Idalia
Governor DeSantis discusses latest updates on Tropical Storm Idalia
Governor DeSantis discusses latest updates on Tropical Storm Idalia
Thunderstorms in the afternoon are pretty normal. What is rare, is the instability sticking around into the overnight hours
The latest on the wildfires:The Central Okanagan Emergency Operation Centre says new assessments have revealed 189 structures were burned by the McDougall Creek wildfire, up from 181.Officials in B.C.'s Shuswap begin Monday notifying residents about properties affected by wildfire there.People in B.C.'s northwest are once again watching fires closely as the the Village of Witset issued an evacuation alert.The B.C. Wildfire Service says from April 1, it's spent an estimated $585 million on fire s
The relentlessly active weather we’ve seen across the eastern half of Canada this season is proof that extreme heat isn’t the only trick up summer’s sleeve
It could become a hurricane Monday evening.
Idalia came to life as a named storm in the far southern Gulf of Mexico Sunday. The storm could quickly gain further strength in the coming days
Hawaii’s electric utility acknowledged its power lines started a wildfire on Maui but faulted county firefighters for declaring the blaze contained and leaving the scene, only to have a second wildfire break out nearby and become the deadliest in the U.S. in more than a century. Hawaiian Electric Company released a statement Sunday night in response to Maui County's lawsuit blaming the utility for failing to shut off power despite exceptionally high winds and dry conditions. Hawaiian Electric ca
Investigators with the Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP) from Western University say Thursday's storm across southwestern Ontario resulted in twisters touching down in Tecumseh and Windsor.Both occurred around 10:30 p.m. and lasted about 10 minutes causing destruction in the town and city.Collapsed barn from Lakeshore Road 103 is shown from ground level. (NTP)Data shows the Tecumseh tornado was the stronger of the two, assessed as an EF-1 with an estimated maximum wind speed of 145 km/h.It starte
Hurricane Franklin will grow into a formidable storm this week as it passes far south of Atlantic Canada. The storm may still influence heavy rain in the region
Residents of the Shuswap region in British Columbia's Interior will learn about the condition of properties affected by a devastating wildfire starting Monday. Derek Sutherland, director of the emergency operations centre for the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, said staff will call residents to talk about next steps. The estimated number of properties destroyed by the Bush Creek East wildfire just over a week ago is unchanged at 131, he said, with another 37 sustaining damage. The district i
Tropical Storm Idalia forecast, morning of Aug. 28, 2023
Localized flooding remains possible in Atlantic Canada as heavy rain continues this weekend. More heavy rain is possible later in the week
Strong winds and heavy rains have hit Spain and Italy causing widespread flooding and devastationView on euronews
A group of Newfoundland residents are concerned about water levels around Beothuk Lake. They say Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro is keeping levels too high, endangering both their property and archaeological sites of the extinct Beothuk culture.
The tropical storm is expected to strengthen into a hurricane before reaching South Carolina.
Chinese weather forecasters on Monday warned several provinces to expect torrential rain and flash floods over the next two days as unrelenting downpours wreak havoc on the country. More than three thousand people were evacuated in northwestern Hunan province over the weekend as heavy rain was unleashed on Sangzhi, Shimen and Yongshun counties, and Zhangjiajie City, according to state media. Sangzhi recorded the heaviest rainfall this year, with maximum precipitation reaching 256 mm (10.07 inches) overnight from Saturday to Sunday, according to state broadcaster China Central Television.
China sees both extreme heat and devastating floods, including in areas where flooding was unheard of.
Tropical Storm Idalia is forecast to become a major hurricane before it reaches Florida's Gulf Coast Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center said.
Satellite footage shows Tropical Storm Idalia on Monday morning, August 28, strengthening as it traveled north over the Gulf of Mexico, the National Hurricane Center said.Idalia would likely become a major hurricane by the time it hit western Cuba later on Monday, threatening dangerous winds and life-threatening storm surge before moving onto Florida’s Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center said.Florida Gov Ron DeSantis expanded a state of emergency on Monday morning to include a total of 46 counties.As of 11 am EDT on Monday, Idalia was located 80 miles south of the western tip of Cuba and was carrying maximum sustained winds of 65 mph.These images showing the sun rising on “convection bubbling” within the storm were taken on Monday, according to the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere (CIRA). Credit: CSU/CIRA & NOAA via Storyful
Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for 33 counties as a menacing storm could bear down on Florida this week. Here's the latest
Heavy rain is expected to hit Newfoundland from Wednesday to Friday. (Mark Quinn/CBC)While Hurricane Franklin will be the first storm of the season to have an impact on Newfoundland and Labrador, current forecasts suggest it will remain mostly offshore.The hurricane is a Category 4 and is moving north with sustained winds of 230 km/h and winds gusts up to 280 km/h, says CBC meteorologist Ashley Brauweiler in an email. The U.S. National Hurricane Center has Franklin making a turn to the northeast