Governor DeSantis calls for Christian Ziegler to step down as Florida GOP Chair

Increased pressure, Friday, for the head of the Republican Party of Florida, Chair Christian Ziegler, to step down amid allegations of sexual assault. The calls for resignation now include Florida Democrats and Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. “I don't see how he can continue with that investigation ongoing, given the gravity of those situations, and so I think that I think he should step aside, I think he should tend to that," DeSantis said late Thursday evening, following a debate with Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA). "He's innocent until proven guilty, but we just can't have a party chair that is under that type of scrutiny.”